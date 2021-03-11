Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PBLA stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.