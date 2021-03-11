MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Connie H. Kwong Sells 2,750 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MXL traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 820,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,457. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after acquiring an additional 251,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 117,059 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $41,691,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.