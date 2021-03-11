MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 9.6%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 821,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 850,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,018 shares of company stock worth $4,308,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

