Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the February 11th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

