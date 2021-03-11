Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the February 11th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.20.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
