MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $10.01. 1,829,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 825,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The firm has a market cap of $537.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MBIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MBIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MBIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

