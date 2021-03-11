McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Increased to $30.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

