MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.06

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as high as C$17.49. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 39,410 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$429.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.06.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.