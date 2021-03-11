McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $209.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,363. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

