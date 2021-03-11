McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $214.52. 87,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.09. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

