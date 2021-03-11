McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%.

McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 17,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $461.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

