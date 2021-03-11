McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%.

McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 17,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $461.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

