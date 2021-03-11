McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

