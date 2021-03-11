MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.52

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 32716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,168,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

