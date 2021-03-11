Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,340 shares during the period. Medallion Financial accounts for 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 3.86% of Medallion Financial worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,880. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

