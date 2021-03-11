MedicCoin One Day Volume Tops $14.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,201.35 and approximately $14.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

