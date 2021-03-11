MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Gap Down to $8.74

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $7.32. MediciNova shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 31,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MediciNova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

