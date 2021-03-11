Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDIBY shares. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 12,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

