Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDIBY shares. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 12,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

