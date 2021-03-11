MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce $5.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.60 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $30.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

