Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Medpace worth $43,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

