Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Willis Investment Counsel’s 4th Largest Position

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,803 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.84. 70,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,263. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

