Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $118.57. The stock had a trading volume of 77,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. The company has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

