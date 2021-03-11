Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMIZF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

