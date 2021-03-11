Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $38.88

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00716419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

