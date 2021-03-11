Meme Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.01 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Meme has a market cap of $90.75 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $3,240.93 or 0.05701555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00419696 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

