Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0536 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 126.6% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $53,414.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00408724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.95 or 0.06138175 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.