MenaPay Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $2,724.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038093 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

