MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

MELI traded up $123.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,559.38. 34,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,744.33 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,797.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,477.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

