MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,369.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,815.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,559.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

