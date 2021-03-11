MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.72.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,435.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8,971.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,797.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,477.53. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,492,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,408,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,501,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.