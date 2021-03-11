Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.