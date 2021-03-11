Mercury Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.47 million and $8,628.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.06 or 0.00520048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00538915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074725 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

