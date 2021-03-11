Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.0784 on Top Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $858,593.06 and approximately $335,071.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068537 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001944 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

