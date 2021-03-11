Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of MESA opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,858. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

