Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Down 6% After Insider Selling

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 3,810,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,476,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Specifically, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $30,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,373. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

