Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $60,606.94 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,582. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.14 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

