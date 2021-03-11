Meta Price Hits $2.45 on Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Meta has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $42.49 million and $2.49 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00505994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00064680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00587525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072833 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.