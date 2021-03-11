Metadium (META) Trading Up 131.5% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $84.14 million and $54,334.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 131.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00052111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00715239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Metadium Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.