Metal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.62 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $84.13 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00025327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

