Metal Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002456 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $91.54 million and $34.97 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.