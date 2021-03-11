Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.00 or 0.03173233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,967,037 coins and its circulating supply is 79,078,732 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars.

