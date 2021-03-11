Meter Governance Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $487,665.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

