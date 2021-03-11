MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 147.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.