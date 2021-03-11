Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.23

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and traded as high as $43.91. Metro shares last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 2,052 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

