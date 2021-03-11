MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 333.2% from the February 11th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.74 during trading on Thursday. 5,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

