MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $553,119.11 and $16,507.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 403,479,817 coins and its circulating supply is 126,177,889 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.