Michael Rudolf Okada Sells 2,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at $319,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rudolf Okada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 763 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $11,567.08.

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 560 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $6,792.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 251 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,319.24.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 1,357,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,708. The firm has a market cap of $334.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. On average, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 505,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $3,952,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.