Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $355.80

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.80 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 481 ($6.28), with a volume of 2,031,350 shares trading hands.

MCRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 446.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

