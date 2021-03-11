Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

MCHP stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.