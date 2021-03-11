Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 200.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

