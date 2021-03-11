Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

