Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.